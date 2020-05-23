Doris Irene Campbell
1931 - 2020
Doris Irene Campbell


July 27, 1931 - May 16, 2020




Doris Irene passed away peacefully May 16th, 2020 Doris was born to Richard and Rosalee Lutes, in North Platte, Nebraska, on 7/27/1931. In her youth her family moved to California, eventually residing in Red Bluff. Doris attended Red Bluff schools and graduated from Red Bluff High School. She worked as School Secretary for Jackson Heights, then transferred to the Red Bluff School District office as bookkeeper, retiring after 33 ½ yrs.


Doris met Dale Campbell and soon they married on February 14, 1980, with many loving memories. They loved to travel and enjoyed their fishing trips to the Klamath River, and their annual camping and fishing trips to Eagle Lake. Doris enjoyed tole wood painting projects and china painting, in which she has many lovely plates she painted, and proudly displayed.


Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rosalee Lutes, her brother Richard Lutes, and son Michael Shain and infant Richard.


Survivors are, her husband of 40 years, Dale Campbell, daughter Vicky Morgan (Adam), stepdaughters Daleen Baker and Ronda Korish; granddaughters Tammy Shain McKay, Jennifer Van Dixon (Matt), Summer Price (Sam), Payton Korish. Grandsons Timothy Baker, Chase Korish; great granddaughters Chelsea Carter, Christina Shain Mckay, Gracie and Addilynn Baker, great grandsons, Tristan and Hayden Van Dixon, Leo Price, nieces and nephews.


Graveside services will be held June 10, 2020 11am at Oak Hill Cemetery. Contribution may be made to Mercy Hospice or Life Pastiche, 19323 Hollow Lane, Redding CA, 96003.


Doris is loved and will be missed dearly.

Published in Daily News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
