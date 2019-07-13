|
DOROTHY JANE UNDERWOOD
February 17, 1925 ~ July 8, 2019
Dorothy Jane Underwood, 94, passed away at home, July 8, 2019. She enjoyed Bingo, cards and watching Giants Baseball.
Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Toni) Dagen, Alice (Bill) Dougherty, Louise (Ramon) Crawford, and brother Jim (Linda) Morris.
Services will be held at Hall Brothers Mortuary, July 19 at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Sunset Hill, Corning.
Donations may be made to the Cancer Fund or Hospice.
Published in Daily News on July 13, 2019