Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Gerber Bible Fellowship
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY KRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY KRICK


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY KRICK Obituary



DOROTHY KRICK


February 6, 1936 ~ July 8, 2019




Dorothy Krick, 83, passed away July 8, 2019 in Redding, CA.


She was born to Tom & Margaret Albitre in El Monte, CA.


Dorothy worked for the Gerber Unified School District for 28 years. She was a member of the Assembly of God.


Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Krick; brothers, George and David Albitre; granddaughter Destiny Eustead.


Survivors are her children, Mike Krick, Amelita Davis, Vince Krick and Migron Krick, brothers, Anthony Albitre and Tom Albitre, 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.


Services will be held Friday, July 26th at 10am, at the Gerber Bible Fellowship, with Rev. Ken Killinger officiating. Burial will take place at Tehama Cemetery.
Published in Daily News on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.