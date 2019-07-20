|
DOROTHY KRICK
February 6, 1936 ~ July 8, 2019
Dorothy Krick, 83, passed away July 8, 2019 in Redding, CA.
She was born to Tom & Margaret Albitre in El Monte, CA.
Dorothy worked for the Gerber Unified School District for 28 years. She was a member of the Assembly of God.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Krick; brothers, George and David Albitre; granddaughter Destiny Eustead.
Survivors are her children, Mike Krick, Amelita Davis, Vince Krick and Migron Krick, brothers, Anthony Albitre and Tom Albitre, 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, July 26th at 10am, at the Gerber Bible Fellowship, with Rev. Ken Killinger officiating. Burial will take place at Tehama Cemetery.
Published in Daily News on July 20, 2019