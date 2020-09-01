Douglas Hamilton















Douglas L. Hamilton





February 7, 1962 - June 15, 2020













It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Douglas Lee Hamilton. Douglas was born on February 7, 1962 in Glendale, California and passed away on June 15, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada.He is survived by his children, Barbra, Justin, Lorrine and Dean; Brothers, David and Bob; Mother, Nola and two nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Ellis Charles Hamilton Jr.. After graduating from Red Bluff High School in 1980, Douglas moved to Phoenix, Arizona and attended Phoenix Institute of Technology where he recieved his certificate in Architectural Drafting. Douglas served in the United States Army from 1983 to 1986 and attained the rank of SP4. Upon completing his military service, Douglas received his certificate in Artillery Surveying. He relocated to Henderson, Nevada in June 2019 where he obtained a new position as a Land Surveyor.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date that is still to be determined."I love all my kids. And there is nothing any of you could do to change that."