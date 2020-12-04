













Douglas Steve Johnson





April 12, 1938- November 27, 2020







Douglas Steve Johnson born April 12, 1938 passed away November 27, 2020 at the age of 82.Doug was born in Kosmos, Washington to Steve and Cora Johnson. Doug graduated high school in Red Bluff, CA. After 3 years of college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After honorably discharging from the Army, he worked as a private surveyor for a time before his 30 year career in the United States Forest Service. As part of the Forest Service, Doug was a civil engineer. At this time he met and married Mary and started a family. The family moved to several different posts in Northern California, such as Platina, Redding, Covelo, Stonyford and Willows.Doug was part of many different organizations especially during his boys' childhood. Leading Cub Scouts in Covelo and Redding. Coaching Little League in Covelo and coaching JV basketball at Elk Creek High School while stationed in Stonyford. Doug loved to golf and travel and after his retirement Doug and Mary travelled to different places around the country playing golf. After Doug and Mary decided to go their separate ways, Doug settled back in Red Bluff. There he became part of the Elks Club, Grange and Senior Center. He loved to go to the Senior Center and dance, where he met Helen, who also loved to travel. Together they went on many cruises, travelled to Europe and to the East Coast making their way to Niagara Falls in Canada.Doug was preceded in death by his father Vernon Steven Johnson and Cora Hazel Johnson Langston and brother Donald Carlile. He is survived by his twin sister Emily Ann Dale, sister-in-law Patty Carlile, son James Steven Johnson, daughter-in-law Summer, son Robert Alan Johnson, daughter-in-law Janet,nieces and nephews, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.