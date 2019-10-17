Daily News Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Red Bluff
EARLENE (LYDAY) LEMKE


1931 - 2019
EARLENE (LYDAY) LEMKE Obituary



EARLENE (LYDAY) LEMKE


November 19, 1931 – October 12, 2019




Earlene Lemke, 87, passed away from cancer, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Stacie's Chalet Assisted Living in Modesto, California with family by her side. She was born on November 19, 1931 in Red Bluff, California; she graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1949. Earlene was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Myron, and is survived by her 3 children: Susan (Al) Renner of Tracy, California; David (Barbara) Lemke of Sacramento, California; and Nancy (Ed) Manglona of Gig Harbor, Washington; 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Tracy, and will be deeply missed by her family, and all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Red Bluff, on Saturday, October 19th, at 1pm. Remembrance donations can be made to Community Hospice, 4369 Spyres Way, Modesto, California 95356.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
