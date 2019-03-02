







EDELGARD ELISABETH ENGLE





June 17, 1926 ~ November 16, 2018









Edelgard Elisabeth Engle (b. June 17, 1926) passed away quietly in her home on November 16, 2018 from natural causes. Known by all as "Edie", she lived a full and inspired life. Born in pre-World War II Germany, her early life had to survive the Hitler regime and eventually, World War II. There, she met her future husband, an American officer, whom she married after emigrating to the United States following the end of the war. She began her early marriage in Northern California, soon moving to Red Bluff. She lived out her life in the home they purchased in 1951. Edie brought with her the love of all animals she had since her youth, always filling the home and yard with a bounty of furry and feathered life. During her lifetime in Red Bluff, Edie raised her children, made a home, and forged long-lasting friendships that sustained her through the good and difficult times. Whether in her youth or in her later years, Edie made an impression on all who knew her or worked with her. She spent many years teaching at Antelope Elementary School and working on the school board. She had an ability to make her students feel special, as she did her friends. She is loved and missed by family and friends, forever changed for having known her.





Edie is pre-deceased by her husband, Fred J. Engle Jr., her son by marriage Fred Engle III, and her son Bob (Robert Fremd) Engle. She is survived by her daughter Christa-Maria Engle, daughters-in-law Mary Jo Losso-Engle and Barbara Engle; also her grandsons Erik Engle and Robert Clair Engle; granddaughter Kathleen Gregoroff, and three great grandchildren Stanley and Henry Engle, and Barbara Ann Gregoroff. Edie was interred in a private ceremony in Red Bluff, Oak Hill Cemetery. Published in Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019