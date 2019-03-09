Services Lawncrest Chapel 1522 East Cypress Ave Redding , CA 96002 (530) 222-1587 For more information about EDWARD FORBES Resources More Obituaries for EDWARD FORBES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? EDWARD BENJAMIN FORBES

July 5, 1938 – March 3, 2019









Edward "Ed" Benjamin Forbes passed away on March 3, 2019, in his sleep at the age of 80 in his home along the Sacramento River in Red Bluff, California after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Frances Forbes, his beloved sons, Edward Allen Forbes and Ronald Clinton Forbes, and his beloved daughters, Yvonne JoAnn Mitchell (and her fiancé, Paul Kelly) and Cheryl Ann Forbes (and her husband, Terry Simonis). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Sean Benjamin Mitchell (and wife, Rosa), Nicholas Paul Mitchell (and wife, Dani), Cory Patrick Mitchell, Rachel Niccole Chapman (and husband, Cody), Edward Moses Forbes, Matthew Job Forbes and Joey T Simonis. In addition, he is survived by his adoring great grandchildren, Jaxon and Benjamin Mitchell, and Skylin Chapman. Ed is also survived by his three loving sisters, Irene Elizabeth Zinnel, Helen Catherine Dentel and JoAnn Viola Forbes.





Ed was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 5, 1938, to Edward and Helen Catherine (Howell) Forbes. At the age of 12, his family moved to Long Island, New York and he later joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17. The Marine Corps (his "Uncle Sam") brought him to California where he attended Citrus College and met his wife, JoAnn Frances Anderson. Ed and JoAnn were married in New York on May 16, 1959. They raised their family of four children on a lemon ranch in the City of LaVerne in Southern California, where Ed coached Little League, was president of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, helped start Meals on Wheels, and was named Citizen of the Year. He was a general and electrical contractor, pilot, and rancher, and was known for generously giving his time and helping hand to the community. He enjoyed golf, horseback riding and operating heavy equipment. He loved life and treasured his family and many friendships.





Ed always put his family first. He was a devoted husband and attentive father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He would drive all night to be with his grandchildren for their birthdays, make an effort to be at every soccer game and music recital, get up early to make his famous pancakes and be the first to offer his help to anyone in need. He was a talented builder and cabinet maker as well as a skilled tractor and truck operator. He taught these skills to many people and made it look fun and easy.





After living in LaVerne for 32 years from 1969 to 2001, Ed and JoAnn retired in Red Bluff, California where they lived on a ranch along the Sacramento River. The road to the ranch is named "Forbes Way" in honor of Ed's cheerful, giving way of life, which is so admired.





Ed will always be remembered for his shinning blue eyes, friendly smile, witty humor, and firm, sincere handshake. He was thoughtful and selfless, always putting others first. His guidance, generosity and kindness will forever be appreciated. He brightened everyones' day and was truly someone who cared.





A memorial service will be held for Ed at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery located at 11800 Gas Point Road, in Igo, California 96047 on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 pm. A reception and celebration of life will follow at the Heart S Ranch, at 17420 Bowman Road, Cottonwood, California 96022.