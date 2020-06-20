



Edward D. Van Vleet





Celebration of Life







A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Edward D. Van Vleet, husband of Becky (and son of the long-time local school teacher, Edward L. Van Vleet,) is scheduled for Friday, June 26th at 10:30 AM at Little Country Church in Redding. The church is located at 873 Canby Road. (Covid-19 restrictions may apply regarding the number allowed to attend.) Friends are welcomed and all are encouraged to take a moment to celebrate life and give thanks for health and peace in honor of Ed's life.