Edward D. Van Vleet
Celebration of Life
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Edward D. Van Vleet, husband of Becky (and son of the long-time local school teacher, Edward L. Van Vleet,) is scheduled for Friday, June 26th at 10:30 AM at Little Country Church in Redding. The church is located at 873 Canby Road. (Covid-19 restrictions may apply regarding the number allowed to attend.) Friends are welcomed and all are encouraged to take a moment to celebrate life and give thanks for health and peace in honor of Ed's life.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.