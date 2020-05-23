













May 9, 2020 in Redding, California, Edward Daniel Van Vleet passed away at his home with family around him. Ed was 71 and his passing followed a lengthy illness.





Ed was born in 1948 in Los Angeles and lived there near cousins and grandparents for several years before his father and mother, Edward L. Van Vleet and Nellie Shirley Van Vleet, decided to move the family to Red Bluff for a teaching job for Mr. Van Vleet. Ed lived in Red Bluff from 1962 to 2002 and graduated from RBUHS in the class of 1966. Ed served in the U.S. Army, 62nd Engineers and went to Vietnam in 1968. Returning home, he married Becky Boots in 1972, attended college, and eventually designed and built a home for his family west of Red Bluff. They moved to Redding in 2002.





An artist and craftsman, Ed supported his family for several years working with wood and replicating early American folk toys in maple, black walnut, oak, and other specialty woods. His shorebirds were lifelike and acclaimed. A unique ability he had was creating mechanical sculptures as well as free-standing sculptures. He enjoyed photography and treasured his Nikon camera, taking photos of those he loved and later drawing some of them in pencil or painting their portraits with oils. As the family grew, Ed became a technician with Tehama County Mosquito and Vector Control District with Los Molinos, Tehama and Dairyville being his main route. He was conscientious in covering his area thoroughly, concerned about preventing the spread of disease.





Many years a member of Bethel Assembly in Red Bluff with Pastor J.A. Benney, Ed valued fellowshipping with others whose lives had been radically changed by Jesus and was a student of the Bible. For 25 years he enjoyed the teaching of Pastor Bryan Blank at Little Country Church in Redding and for 20 years he served the men in the Tehama County Jail by holding Bible studies there weekly.





Ed will be missed by a large family including his wife of 48 years, Becky (Boots) Van Vleet, and sons, Jared Van Vleet (Redding), Jacob (& Moriah) Van Vleet (Berkeley), Noah Van Vleet (Redding), Nicholas Van Vleet (Redding), and daughters Hannelore (& Drew) Lewis (Roanoke, VA.), Nellie Rebecca Van Vleet (Redding), Lily Van Vleet (Redding), and as well as those who were like daughters to him including Betsy Long (Orem, UT), Lyndsay Rowan (Orem, UT), Ruth Ross (Redding), Stefenie Tollefsen (Redding), Susan (& Shalsee Joy) Jones (Central Point, OR), and Andrea Cross (Lewiston, ID). Surviving Ed also are his father, Edward L. Van Vleet (Redding), and two brothers, Sam (& Joyce) Van Vleet (Cottonwood), and Elden Van Vleet (Redding). Ed is joyfully reunited in Heaven with his precious little sister, Jeanette Van Vleet and his loving mother, Nellie Shirley Van Vleet. Born May 10 in Roanoke, Virginia, was Ed's granddaughter, Odette, a joy he heartily anticipated.





Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial at the Igo Veteran's Cemetery, his place of burial, is hoped for in the near future but not scheduled yet. Should a service become possible in June, notice will be placed with details. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made in his name to Living Room International, PO Box 992094, Redding, a non-profit organization providing comfort, dignity, and eternal hope by way of hospice care to people in great need, or to Samaritan's Purse, both organizations with goals close to his heart and lifestyle.



