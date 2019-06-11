Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD McNAMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD GENE McNAMARA


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EDWARD GENE McNAMARA Obituary



Edward Gene McNamara


11/13/1963 – 05/10/2019




Ed was born in Santa Rosa, CA on November 13, 1963, to Charles (Mac) and Lorraine McNamara. He passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, in Corcoran, CA.


Ed is survived by his son, Edward Zachary (Zack) McNamara of Corning, CA, and by brothers Bill and Ron (Jeannine) and sister Debbie McNamara, all of Red Bluff, CA, and brother, Rich (Debbie) McNamara of Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.


A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at 4:00 p.m. on June 22, 2019, at the Red Bluff City Park. Anyone who wishes to is invited to attend.
Published in Daily News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.