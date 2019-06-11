|
|
Edward Gene McNamara
11/13/1963 – 05/10/2019
Ed was born in Santa Rosa, CA on November 13, 1963, to Charles (Mac) and Lorraine McNamara. He passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, in Corcoran, CA.
Ed is survived by his son, Edward Zachary (Zack) McNamara of Corning, CA, and by brothers Bill and Ron (Jeannine) and sister Debbie McNamara, all of Red Bluff, CA, and brother, Rich (Debbie) McNamara of Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at 4:00 p.m. on June 22, 2019, at the Red Bluff City Park. Anyone who wishes to is invited to attend.
Published in Daily News on June 11, 2019