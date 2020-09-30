













Eileen June Kyler













My mom Eileen June Kyler passed away September 18, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Corning, CA. She met the love of her life Delmer Kyler and they were married 65 years. They lived in Red Bluff their entire life raising their family. Delmer passed away in 2012. Her son Raymond (Buddy) Kyler passed in August 2017 at the age of 70. She is survived by her daughter Janet Martin of Red Bluff, grandsons Shawn and Clint Martin of Red Bluff, Ronnie Kyler of Reno, Nevada, Marty Kyler of Idaho and granddaughter Jennifer Allen of Missouri, daughter-in-law Alison Kyler of Red Bluff and Hazel Barone, sister-in-lawof Red Bluff. My mom was a homemaker and she loved to shop. She is so missed and was very much loved. Family is having a private services due to covid.