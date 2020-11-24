













Eileen May Rodrigues







In loving memory of Eileen May Rodrigues, formerly of Red Bluff, who passed away on October 17, 2020, with family by her side.Eileen was born in Rice Creek, Wisconsin in 1933 to her mother and father Beulah May and William Morris. Her family were farmers and ranchers by trade and followed opportunity to the west coast in the late 30's living in western Oregon near Eugene and then near Redmond, Oregon where Eileen attended school in a one-room school house. Eileen grew up with three older brothers Bob, Bill, and Henry and the baby of the family, her younger brother Rich.She was a country girl who sang while driving the family tractor and loved to ride horses. During her teenage years Eileen was chosen as a writer for a young women's magazine and took great pride in writing articles. She was also rumored to have been tangentially involved in a rash of outhouse tipping incidents attributed to the rowdy boys in the area.When she was 16, her mother Beulah was severely injured in a car crash, and with her older brothers out of the house and her dad needing to tend the farm and take care of Rich, Eileen made the tough decision to leave school and temporarily move to Portland, Oregon to help her mom recover at the Oregon State Hospital. Leaving behind her school and friends was a tough choice for Eileen and it would begin a pattern of selflessness for those she loved that she would demonstrate throughout her life.Later, her family moved to Moses Lake, Washington and she found a job at the local Sears mail order store. It was there she met her soon to be true love Manuel "Rod" Rodrigues, who was stationed nearby at Larson Air Force Base. It was true love for Rod, but Eileen took a little convincing. When she asked him to carry her over a puddle in the street, and he obliged, he found his way into her heart and they never looked back marrying a few months later at the base chapel.After Rod was honorably discharged in 1954, they moved to Hayward, California and a few years later joyfully started a family with their son Chris and daughter Michelle. In Hayward, Eileen made a name for herself through her legendary cheese cake and was on the verge of selling commercially, until she was foiled by the Hayward Planning Commission who would not approve an exception to construct a commercial kitchen at their home. If you were lucky enough to try her cheesecake you would know it was a winner.Hearing the call of the countryside, the family moved to Tehama County in 1965 to be closer to Eileen's mom Beulah, father William, and brother Rich.Rod and Eileen soon found a home in the Los Molinos community. Rod went to work at the Tehama County Road Department and Eileen cared for Chris and Michelle, ran the house, volunteered in classrooms of local schools, and built lifelong friendships.Along the way they lovingly welcomed their third child Matt and dove into a second phase of parenthood. Once Matt was in school Eileen studied to be a real estate agent, and then a broker, listing and selling properties across Tehama County and helping people realize their dreams. Her reputation as an agent and broker was one of integrity and compassion. She always stood up for what was right and found ways to assist those who needed a helping hand.When Rod retired from the Tehama County Road Department in 1992, Eileen kept on working, but found time to travel the countryside with Rod, enjoying the companionship of old friends and enjoying making new ones.Eileen and Rod loved spending time with family and enjoyed family celebrations for Rod's birthday on the fourth of July and Chris and Michelle's birthdays around Thanksgiving each year.In September of 2019, Rod passed away and Eileen moved to Eugene, Oregon to be near Matt and his family, returning to a place she had lived as a child.The greatest story of Eileen and Rod was their love and devotion to each other and their family. They were married for 66 years and found joy and love in each one.Rod and Eileen have four grandchildren, Lucas (Chris's son), Clinton and Andrea (Michelle's kids), and Kai and Jude (Matt's kids), and one greatgrandchild Hailey (Andrea's daughter).A service will be held at a later date.