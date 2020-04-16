|
|
Elaine Partsch-McCaughey
October 5, 1940 - April 1, 2020
Elaine Partsch-McCaughey was born in Spalding, Nebraska on October 5, 1940 to Lawrence and Anna Partsch. She survived her twin sister even though she only weighed three pounds. Her family relocated to Red Bluff in 1944 where Elaine went to Sister of Mercy School and later graduated from Mercy High School in 1959. After high school, Elaine worked as an aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital until June 3, 1961 when she married her husband of the next 59 years, Frank McCaughey. Elaine was a homemaker, mother of four boys, and friend-for-life. Once you were a friend of Elaine's, you were always remembered on birthdays and anniversaries, or just a general check- in to see how you were doing. Her home was a focal point for many gatherings and celebrations where she would state, "There's always room for one more at the table. " Through the years, many took advantage of her generosity and were rewarded with delicious dinners, cookies, and her most-loved pies. Grandchildren were Elaine's greatest source of pride. She loved to spend summers with the grandkids at her cabin in Mill Creek, with frequent road trips to Reno, Carson City, and Virginia City for a sarsaparilla at the Bucket of Blood Saloon and a ride on the steam train. She fought a long, hard battle with cancer until April 1, 2020. She passed at her home with her family. Elaine is survived by husband Frank, sister Trudy Perry, sons Sean (Debbie), Tim and Rob. Grandkids Meghann, Brian, Molly, Conner, Daltyn, Kylie, Josyie, and great granddaughter Alexzandria. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Lawrence (Orva Jean), sister Lucille (Harry), brother-in-law Bob Perry, nephew Pat Graham and son Brendan. A mass and service will be held on a later date at Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Father Sherwin Colaste Scholarship Endowment Fund at the Parish office.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020