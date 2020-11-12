1/1
Eunice Putnam Hoenninger
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share








Eunice Putnam Hoenninger




Eunice Putnam Hoenninger was born April 29, 1920, in Bellingham, Washington. She was raised on her family's farm until she moved into town to attend business school. In 1942 she joined the U.S. Navy WAVES and was stationed at Treasure Island. In 1946 she married John C. Hoenninger Jr. at the chapel on Treasure Island. They settled in San Leandro, California, where they raised their 4 children. In the 64 years Eunice lived there she was active with Epiphany Lutheran, sold Avon for 50 years, was active in the Sons of Norway, and was dedicated to her family, neighbors, and friends. She was also active at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Red Bluff. She passed peacefully at home in Red Bluff on November 4th. She is preceeded in death by her husband and her daughter Martha Moomey. She is survived by one sister, Carolyn, and by her children John, Tom, and Angela, as well as her grandsons Ben and Matt, their wives, and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RedBluffDailyNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved