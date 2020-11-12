Eunice Putnam Hoenninger
Eunice Putnam Hoenninger was born April 29, 1920, in Bellingham, Washington. She was raised on her family's farm until she moved into town to attend business school. In 1942 she joined the U.S. Navy WAVES and was stationed at Treasure Island. In 1946 she married John C. Hoenninger Jr. at the chapel on Treasure Island. They settled in San Leandro, California, where they raised their 4 children. In the 64 years Eunice lived there she was active with Epiphany Lutheran, sold Avon for 50 years, was active in the Sons of Norway, and was dedicated to her family, neighbors, and friends. She was also active at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Red Bluff. She passed peacefully at home in Red Bluff on November 4th. She is preceeded in death by her husband and her daughter Martha Moomey. She is survived by one sister, Carolyn, and by her children John, Tom, and Angela, as well as her grandsons Ben and Matt, their wives, and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity
.