EVA ARLENE JEFCOAT WILLIAMS

Eva Arlene Jefcoat Williams, 86, of Tate County, MS formerly of Tehama County, CA passed away April 8, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Williams, Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Blackwell (Steven) of Baltimore, MA and Jane Gaines (Allen) of Southaven, MS; son, J.C. Williams of Tate Co., MS; sister, Shirley Davis of Red Bluff, CA; and 2 grandchildren, Sarah Williams and Amanda Gaines. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with services beginning at 10 a.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS. Burial will follow in Point Pleasant Cemetery in Henry County, TN.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
