Florence E. McCrary
July 3, 1923 to October 15, 2019
Florence McCrary (Coulter, Dugger) was a woman ahead of her time. She was a career-minded independent woman long before it was a movement. Born on a farm near Westmoreland, Kansas, she was one of 11 children. They were always a close family despite spreading from coast to coast. The family survived the dust bowl and the depression, turning hardship into opportunity by moving to Gerber, California to create a new life in 1935.
She graduated from Red Bluff High School and worked for Montgomery Wards until wartime allowed her to take a position with the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1942. She worked as a clerk and chief crew dispatcher for 41 years before retiring in 1983. She often remarked that when the men came home from the war and she was pressured to give up her job, there was no way she was going back to woman's work and lousy pay!
In 1947, Florence married Richard Dugger and they had three boys together. Gary and Larry were surprise twins, followed by Tim 3 years later. They were married for 25 years. Florence loved the railroad and found the love of her life in Ridge McCrary, a railroad engineer. They were married for 23 years until Ridge's death. She shared 3 more stepchildren with him; Dennis, Carol and Richard. The McCrary's spent many happy summers at their cabin at Mill Creek Homes near Mt. Lassen with their many friends, especially Blanchard Rodgers. They enjoyed golfing and fishing. They always had a dog. Charley, Archie, Bridgett and Maggie were the great loves of Florence's life.
Florence was an accomplished crafts person. She sewed, quilted and tole painted. Many of the crafts were created for her six grandchildren. Before her death at age 96, they added six great grandchildren into the family.
She was the longest surviving member of her siblings. She missed them greatly as well as her close friend Elaine McNutt. We would like to say thank you to Sojourn Hospice for their wonderful help in her last weeks. Also, the family gives a special thanks to her niece Kim Bradbury and Kim's daughter Stephanie Karnes for their years of loving caregiving for Florence. They allowed Florence to die peacefully at home in her sleep.
There will be a simple service at the Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers in Red Bluff on Thursday, October 24th at 2 PM. All are welcome.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019