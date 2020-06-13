Floyd Franklin Adcock
Floyd Franklin Adcock


October 24th, 1933 - June 4th, 2020




Floyd Franklin Adcock (86), passed away from surgery complications in Redding, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Adcock. He is survived by his sons, Gene (CA), Ronald (CA), Ricky (CA) and Denny (CA), his Brothers, Lindel (AR) and Bill (CA), sisters, Wanda (CA), and Flora (CA), one grandson, eight granddaughters, nine great-grandchildren, and his loving long-term companion, Chrisandria. He was born in Arkansas and moved to California, making a career in the lumber mill industry which brought him to Red Bluff. He continued working into his 80's at the local community center and RV park. He will best be remembered through the stories he told, teasing he dished out, and meaningful advice he gave. Floyd's ashes are to be interred with Joyce in Loyalton cemetery. Arrangements for services will be made as restrictions allow. He was deeply loved by many and will be missed.

Published in Daily News on Jun. 13, 2020.
