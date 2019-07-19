













Forrest Wayne Flynn





September 7, 1943 - July 15, 2019









Forrest Wayne Flynn passed away Monday, July 15 at Mercy Medical Center due to complications following heart surgery.





Forrest "Fuzzy" Flynn was born September 7, 1943 in Fallon, Nevada, to Richard and Vonda Flynn. He attended grammar school in Graeagle, California and graduated from Portola High School in 1961. On June 6, 1964 he married Sherron "Sherri" Franks and they had two daughters, Kimberly (Clawson) and Krisstina (Wagner).





Forrest and Sherri moved to Red Bluff in 1967 where he worked for 39 years for the cable industry as a technician, driving a white utility truck and making service calls. He was proud to call Red Bluff his home town and served the community in many capacities. He was a City Councilman from 1980 to 1988 and from 2000 to 2012, serving 5 times as mayor. He was on various committees and boards, most recently for the Tehama County Landfill Committee and the governing board for North Valley Services.





Forrest and Sherri enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel to visit family and friends. He enjoyed watching local youth sports. He never met a stranger and he never missed an opportunity to help someone who needed him.





Forrest is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sherron Flynn, his daughters Kimberly (Gary) Clawson of Red Bluff and Krisstina (Rod) Wagner of Echo, Oregon, his grandchildren Savanah Krick of Post Falls, Idaho, Cassie (Trevor) Rogers of Phoenix, Arizona, Dylan Shires, Andrew Clawson of San Diego, and Wesley Clawson of Red Bluff, great-granddaughters Ryver and Mira of Post Falls, Idaho, sisters Phyllis (Cliff) Day, Joyce (Dick) Davis, Jeanne (Lorren) Jacobs, all of Citrus Heights, Flo (Max) Bingaman of Fairview, Oregon, brothers Dick Flynn of Beaverton, Oregon, Mike (Karen) Flynn of Red Bluff, and Pat Flynn of Sandy, Oregon, sister-in-law Karen (John) Hoofard of Red Bluff and dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him and will miss him dearly.





Forrest was predeceased by his grandson, Kaleb Wayne Krick.





Following Forrest's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the State Theatre or Providing Essentials for Tehama Shelter (P.E.T.S.). Published in Daily News on July 19, 2019