Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES G. SMITH


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES G. SMITH Obituary








FRANCES G. SMITH


8/27/1920 ~6/30/2019




Frances G. Smith, 98, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born to Isaac D & Luella Taylor Woodruff in Red Bluff. Frances graduated from Los Molinos High School in 1938. She married Ingvald "Smitty" Smith in 1955.


Frances worked as an Orchard Boss for Earl & George Lindauer, USLager and Diamond Match Co. and Jill's in Los Molinos.


She was a lifetime member of Los Molinos Alumni Assoc. and Los Molinos Grange 471.


She enjoyed farming, and caring for her many animals, her crafts and crocheting.


Frances is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her friend Jean Schlosser.


Visitation will be held at Hoyt-Cole July 16 from 9am-10am, services 10am, with Dr. Paul Wright officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Daily News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.