FRANCES G. SMITH
8/27/1920 ~6/30/2019
Frances G. Smith, 98, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born to Isaac D & Luella Taylor Woodruff in Red Bluff. Frances graduated from Los Molinos High School in 1938. She married Ingvald "Smitty" Smith in 1955.
Frances worked as an Orchard Boss for Earl & George Lindauer, USLager and Diamond Match Co. and Jill's in Los Molinos.
She was a lifetime member of Los Molinos Alumni Assoc. and Los Molinos Grange 471.
She enjoyed farming, and caring for her many animals, her crafts and crocheting.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her friend Jean Schlosser.
Visitation will be held at Hoyt-Cole July 16 from 9am-10am, services 10am, with Dr. Paul Wright officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Daily News on July 13, 2019