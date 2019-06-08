













FRANCES JEANNETTE SMITH WILSON





December 19, 1919 ~ June 2, 2019









Frances "Fran" Jeannette Smith Wilson went home to the Lord on June 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Brookdale Assisted Living in Red Bluff, California.





She touched so many lives in her 99 ½ years here on earth, living in Red Bluff and Magalia with her spouse of 66 years, Vernie L. Wilson, who passed in 2016.





Frances was born December 19, 1919, in Los Angeles, California to Franklin L. and Nettie Blodgett Smith. She started her journey to Red Bluff after graduating from Sacramento State Junior College where she was an accomplished violinist and tennis player. Piano was never taught to her, yet she always entertained friends and family playing by ear.





Children sharing her life were Sharon Nelson of Magalia, CA; Carol Domingo Best of Woodburn, Oregon; Diane Morgan and Steven Wilson both of Red Bluff.





She is also survived by 11 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren.





Frances had a career while raising her children with Pacific Bell Telephone as a supervisor, retiring after 25 years.





She loved traveling; cruises; gardening; dancing; cards and especially spending time with her family.





She was a member of the Paradise Pines Women's Club and VFW Auxiliary Welcome Club.





Her sense of humor and smiles were her trademark.





A Celebration of life will be held June 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Veterans Hall in Red Bluff.





In lieu of flowers, Frances would like a donation made to the . Published in Daily News on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary