













Frank Doane Moore





1932-2020







Frank Doane Moore, a lifelong resident of Red Bluff and long-time President of the Red Bluff Round-Up, passed away Saturday, November 14 , at the age of 88. He was surrounded by family and died peacefully following an illness of several months.Frank was born to Anna Nunes and Robert Moore in 1932. He attended elementary school in Red Bluff and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1951. Frank excelled at sports while at Red Bluff High and was a member of Block R. Frank was drafted into the Army following graduation and served stateside during the Korean War. When he was discharged in 1954, he was asked to join the Red Bluff Round-Up Board of Directors. Frank's love of rodeo and ranching began when he was young, working at the Red Bluff Round-Up with his uncle, Joe Nunes, in the calf chutes. His other uncle, Manuel Nunes, taught him to love the land by helping to herd sheep.Following his Army discharge, Frank returned to Red Bluff and purchased a Corvette. Frank always spoke lovingly of that car, and years later regretted that he had ever parted with it but took some satisfaction in knowing that he was the first person North of Sacramento to own a Vette.Frank was married twice. He married his first wife, Joy Weeks, in 1960 and helped raise her three children: Michael, Marci, and John. In the early 1960s, Frank bought the Northern California franchise route of the Portland Glove Company; a route that extended as far north as Yreka, as far East as Reno, and as far South as the Bay Area. Frank always had a very strong work ethic, eventually becoming Portland Glove's regional manager. He retired from Portland Glove and Wells Lamont after working there for over 35 years.During all of this time he continued volunteering for the rodeo and was officially named a Director in 1971. In the mid-1970s, Frank reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Barbara Masterton Beebe, and they married in 1980. Frank became stepdad extraordinaire to her two children: Dana and Lisa.In the 1990s, Frank worked tirelessly to modernize the Rodeo Arena at the Fairgrounds, tearing out old bleachers, fences, chutes, etc… and building new ones. If there was a job to be done, he would always find a way to involve his tractor. In 1991, he was named President of the Red Bluff Round-Up and served in that position until 2003, when he retired and was named President Emeritus. He was the driving force behind the construction of the skyboxes, the Round-Up Museum, and the present day arena. All in all, he put in over 70 years of volunteering at the rodeo.Frank was a member of the Red Bluff Elks Lodge for over 64 years and hosted their annual Trail Ride at the Nunes Ranch in Viola for over 20 years. Frank had many friends in the rodeo world, the business communities in California and Oregon, and was a Red Bluff icon. His son, Michael in 1969; his mother, Anna, in 1985; his brother, Bill, in 2011; and his wife, Barbara, in 2010, preceded Frank in death. He is survived by his brother Donald (Duck); his children, Marci Weeks Krasowski, John Weeks, Dana Beebe Cantoni, and Lisa Beebe; his grandchildren, Danielle Hughes, Lauren Krasowski, Nicholas and Erin Cantoni, Parker Phelps, MacKenzie Bradley, Rob Weeks, Sybil Weeks Steele, Audrey Weeks, and Spencer Weeks; his nieces Michelle Moore and Debbie Moore Wagner; and his nephews Jeff, Rodney, Jon, Scott, and Brad Moore.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frank Moore Memorial Scholarship. Contributions can be mailed or delivered to the Red Bluff Round Up office:670 Antelope Blvd. Suite 2Red Bluff, CA 96080Services are pending, and we hope to have a big party soon. He was loved by so many that we cannot imagine not having everyone there. Legend!