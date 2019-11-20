|
Frank William Ketchum
July 17, 1939 - November 12, 2019
Frank William Ketchum was born in Oakland, CA on July 17th, 1939 and his light burned out on November 12th, 2019 in McAlester, OK. Frank was 80 years old.
In his early years Frank was offered a job as a state draftsman for California but went on to work building rockets for Aero Jet. Frank was a lifetime member of lshi Archery Club in Red Bluff and was best known for his love of archery. A skilled and talented archer, he won both state and national championships and was inducted into the California Archery Hall of Fame in 2002. Frank made many contributions in the field of archery including his invention of the compound bow, and as production manager for Wing Archery he traveled around the country promoting and selling his design. Frank married his wife Jewel and built his home for his family in Manton, CA where in 2006 his home was sadly destroyed in a wildfire. In 2008 Frank moved to Oklahoma to be near two of his children. Frank is fondly remembered as a family man, patient with children, loving unconditionally, and always putting others before himself. Some of his hobbies included wood carving, reading western books, camping, riding dirt bikes, agate/rock hunting on the beach and bicycling around the foothills of Manton. Frank was always chuckling and had a twinkle in his eye.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife Jewel of 45 years. He is survived by his three children: Rick, Cindy, and Lisa, brother Dennis, sister Maureen, and his six grandchildren: Milo, Emiline, Garrett, Sophia, Brooklyn, and Kylee and two great grandchildren: Emery and Enoch. Frank has at long last returned home to be buried with his wife. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A graveside will be held at the Manton Cemetery at ll AM on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019