Franklin Leroy Schoelen
October 11, 1946 - September 7, 2019
Frank Schoelen passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, in his family home at the age of 72. Born in Madera, California, to Frank and Caroline Schoelen, He was the youngest of 7 children and was a long time resident of Red Bluff.
Frank found his passion for Hunting & Fishing at an early age & loved being on the river. He enjoyed serving his Country through the United States Army in Washington, DC. Frank met the love of his life, Mona E. Garner & for 41 years they lived in the joys of life together raising two sons, Justin and Sean. Frank's creativity often came out around the improvements of his home & landscape, where he enjoyed being most of the time in his latter years.
Frank is survived by his sons Justin Schoelen of Red Bluff, Sean Schoelen and wife Amie of Eagle River, Alaska, sisters Beatrice Lambdin (Richard)and Mary Adams, sister-in-laws Marie Schoelen and Donna Schoelen, brother-in-laws Ken Wright and Gary Hendricks (Teresa) and five grandchildren Kalynne, Devan, Jacob, Abigail and Alyssa Schoelen, of whom he was very proud of.
He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Mona, parents Frank and Caroline Schoelen, sisters Virginia Hendricks and Edna Wright, brothers Harold Schoelen and Paul Schoelen, brother-in-law John Adams, nephew Gary Wade Hendricks, Grandson Braden Schoelen, and great-niece Krista Parker.
Frank will be remembered as an avid sportsman, a faithful San Francisco Giants fan, and one whose smile genuinely reflected through the twinkle of his eye. He will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Hall located at 735 Oak Street, Red Bluff, California, beginning at 4:00 pm. Family requests the honor of your presence at the Potluck immediately following Friday's services. Bringing something to share would be greatly appreciated. Interment will be private
Published in Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019