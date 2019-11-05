|
FRED "PAT" ELZY WANNAMAKER, JR.
Fred "Pat" Elzy Wannamaker, Jr, was born 77 years ago to Bessie Belle (Trickey) and Fred E. Wannamaker, Sr, in Kimball, South Dakota. The youngest of 6 children, he graduated from Kimball High School and soon after joined the US Air Force. Fred was stationed at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA where he met his wife of 55 years at the USO. Upon an honorable discharge they moved to Chico, CA where they lived for 30 years raising their 3 children. Fred worked for Par Gas in Orland, CA for 3 years and then worked for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, retiring after 28 years. He was active in Boy Scouts, Y-Indian Guides, Camp Fire Girls and donated his time to the Stansbury House in Chico where he served as President of their board, was a docent and played Santa at their annual Christmas celebration. When Fred retired from PG&E, he and his wife traveled the US for a year before re-settling in Red Bluff, CA. He enjoyed his family, doing genealogy, wood carving and dollhouse miniatures with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, a son, David Wannamaker and wife Diana, a daughter, Nancy and husband Richard Morehead, a daughter, Melissa and husband Dave Williams, a sister Rovilla Will and a brother, Silas Wannamaker and wife Mary, 9 grand children and 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held November 7, 2019 at the Bowman Community Church, 18335 Bowman road, Cottonwood, CA at 11am with visitation 10am-11am. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Chico, CA at the Chico Cemetery.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019