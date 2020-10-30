Obituary for Frederick L. Frost
A Man Among Men
On Friday, October 16, 2020, Frederick L. Frost, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 78. Fred was born on June 18th, 1942 in Red Bluff, California to Barbara and Fred Frost Sr., where he was also raised from very simple, but sturdy foundations. He grew up at the Stump Ranch near Chester, CA during the summers and attended Red Bluff High School. He was taught by example that a man's promise and handshake are more binding than any contract and that life achievements are made through hard work and sacrifice and has passed those traits to his son and granddaughter. Fred was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife, Linda, son, Jeffrey, granddaughter, Isabellah, sisters Kay, Ronna, and Patsy as well as several nieces and nephews.
Fred graduated from U.C. Davis in 1965 with a BS in Agriculture and married Linda on September 25, 1965 and they just recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Fred served in the U.S. Army as a Captain where he commanded the Nike-Hercules missile battalion stationed in Okinawa. He received an honorable discharge in 1968 and then worked several jobs in the field of agriculture, mostly specializing in sales and management because he had a true compassion for people and truly cared for their success as well as the livestock for which he was responsible. Fred found purpose in helping others as evidenced by his many years of serving with Rotary and finding life long friends along the way. He believed in the motto: "Service Above Self".
Fred grew up in nature and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He also had a passion for general aviation and received his pilot's license in 1974, purchased his first small airplane in 1976 and actively flew until 2014. He was active in the San Gorgonio Aero Club in Redlands, CA as well as the Petaluma Area Pilot's Association (PAPA).
There is no funeral or memorial services yet planned for Fred due to the current pandemic and the inability of loved ones and close friends to attend in person. When conditions are appropriate, we will advise loved ones and friends. In the meantime, instead of sending flowers or other gifts, please consider donating to The Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or your local hospice care donation center.