Gail Lee (Gobin) Pritchard, born February 6, 1951, passed June 16, 2020 with her girls and husband by her side. Husband to Clint Pritchard, loving mother to three daughters, Dawn, Kristi and Susanna and amazing grandmother to six beautiful grandchildren. From your husband , you are my whole life we will forever try to remain strong because this is what you wanted (I will love you forever) From your grandbabies, your infectious smile will live on forever, all of the countless times of taking the boys to the creek and the many trips to Grace Lake to take the kids fishing while you stayed in the truck doing your crossword puzzles just so they could have fun. All of the early mornings you woke up to make their sandwiches and made sure they had plenty of snacks for their hunting trips to being their number #1 fan in the stands at all of their games. You will always be their god given second mother and we are all truly appreciative of that. From you daughters, you have made us strong girls and guided us to be the best mothers to our kids, thank you for all that you have given us we will always love you. Wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt you will always be in our hearts forever. Predeceased by father Larry Gobin, mother Ebie Gobin, father and mother in law Ron and Mabel Pritchard, brother in law Bruce Johnston and sister in law Debbie Pritchard. Survived by Clint (your loving husband of 50 years) your baby girls, Dawn (Dave Nicholls), Kristi (Randy Waddell), and Susanna (Andy Waddell). Grandbabies, Austin (Emily), Morgan, Colton and Connor Waddell, Hailee (James Humphrey) and Justin Nicholls. Brother in law Steve Pritchard, Sister Carol Johnston, brothers Larry (Fiesta) Gobin and Don (Wendy) Gobin, numerous nephews and nieces, she loved you all. Fly high with Dale Earnhardt now you have a front row seat to every race, enjoy all your casino winnings (bonus), all of our culvert pipe runs in yellow jacket (hooty hoot), endure every sunset and sandy beach with your mama (our Gram) you made that known in the end and we are grateful for those last words, you were at peace and knew you were going to be ok. Forever in our hearts and never to be forgotten, you will forever live on in all of us. Per her request no services will be held.