Gale Eugene Hansen
April 10, 1945 ~ December 2, 2019
Gale Eugene Hansen was born April 10, 1945 and passed away on December 2, 2019 in Red Bluff, CA. Gale was Born to Helen Wilson Hansen and Ted Hansen in Woodland, CA. He had 2 older brothers, Vic and Terry.
The family eventually moved to Red Bluff where Gale attended local schools and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1963.
Soon after Graduation Gale joined the Army where he served on a tank crew until 1965, then he served in the Army reserves until 1971.
Gale started dating Kathleen Joyce Pitkin before he went into the service and they got married in 1970 in Reno, NV.
They moved around Tehama County and had 3 sons, Keith Robert, Gale James, Gregg Floyd and 1 daughter, (Gale's princess) Tammy Lynn.
Gale worked in the logging industry as a faller, scaler and a forestry consultant. He also worked for the US Forest Service, Redding Power and Unity Forest Products of Yuba City.
Kathleen suddenly passed away in 2001 after being married 31 years. In 2004 Gale married Darla Troughton and they lived in Red Bluff. Gale had recently purchased land in Manton, CA, where he loved to camp and fish.
Gale loved the mountains and fishing. He collected coins and arrowheads. He loved visiting with his grandkids, and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Darla Hansen of Red Bluff. Sons; Keith (Annette) Hansen of Ridgecrest, CA: Jim (Lisa) Hansen of Orland; Gregg (Marci) Hansen of Orland; Daughter; Tammy Hansen of Corning; 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Also Brother Vic Hansen of Klamath Falls and Jeff Hansen of Sacramento, CA, Mary Pryor & Patti Pryor. Last but not least his beloved dog Angel.
Gale is preceded in death by his parents; brother Terry Hansen, step brother, Carl Pryor.
Celebration of life to be held at Paskenta Community Hall, 13140 Toomes Camp Rd, Paskenta, CA 96074, on January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020