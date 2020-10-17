1/1
Gary Dobson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share








Gary Dobson







Gary Dobson, loving husband and father of four, passed away September 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Edd & Manty (Smithson) Dobson, sister, Hazel Byrd, and brothers, Jack (Bert Snead) and Danny Dobson. Gary is survived by his wife, Diana Dobson of nearly 49 years and lived in Dairyville area (across the street from where he grew up). Gary leaves four children, Rhonda (Larry) Searcy, Cary (Jon) Ward, Dan (Erica) Dobson, Jennifer (Troy) Barr; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Edward Byrd. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and their families. We were so fortunate to have such a wonderful person is our lives. He will be greatly missed. Gary was a strong supporter of St. Jude for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude.


Full dedication can be viewed at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/red-bluff-ca/gary-dobson-9384301

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RedBluffDailyNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved