Gary Dobson
Gary Dobson, loving husband and father of four, passed away September 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Edd & Manty (Smithson) Dobson, sister, Hazel Byrd, and brothers, Jack (Bert Snead) and Danny Dobson. Gary is survived by his wife, Diana Dobson of nearly 49 years and lived in Dairyville area (across the street from where he grew up). Gary leaves four children, Rhonda (Larry) Searcy, Cary (Jon) Ward, Dan (Erica) Dobson, Jennifer (Troy) Barr; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Edward Byrd. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and their families. We were so fortunate to have such a wonderful person is our lives. He will be greatly missed. Gary was a strong supporter of St. Jude for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude.
Full dedication can be viewed at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/red-bluff-ca/gary-dobson-9384301