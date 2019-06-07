|
GARY J. JONES
Gary J. Jones 33 of Red Bluff CA. on the evening of June 1st was called home.
After serving his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (2004-2005) Then Married the love of his life with whom he shared two beloved sons. He was honored to be serving in 2017 and currently in 2019 as Red Bluff Mayor and on city council since 2015. He enjoyed his career with the Tehama county assessor's office since 2012, recognized as Master Mason with Molino Lodge #150 since 2009. He was preceded by: Grandfather Hugh Ellis Hardman, Daughter Wanda Jean Jones, Aunt Judy Lynn Hardman, Mother Brenda Lee Jones.
He leaves behind: Wife Johnna Ray Jones, Sons Ellis Henry (4) Harley Ray (2), Grandmother Edith Hardman, Brother Ken (Jeanette) Jones, Sister Jennifer (Rebekah) Olsen, Sister Jennifer (Archer) Jones
Services will be held at the Red Bluff LDS Church at 543 Berrendos Ave Saturday June 8th at 11am.
A Gary Jones memorial fund has been established at Cornerstone Bank, Red Bluff.
Published in Daily News on June 7, 2019