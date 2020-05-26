













Gary Wayne Petersen





June 1, 1946 - May 9, 2020









We lost a loving brother, cousin, nephew, uncle and friend when Gary reached a new Horizon on May 9, 2020. He was reunited with his loving parents Pete and Marian Petersen who he had been so close to throughout his life. He had been his father's best friend and later his caregiver after Marian passed away.





Gary was born in Modesto and moved to Red Bluff when he was four years old. Growing up he loved motorcycles, hunting and getting into trouble. Later his attention turned to quiet blonde girls. He had a downtown paper route at a young age and loved both the money earned and exposure to all the downtown happenings. He bought his first gun with these earnings at age 11 when a local proprietor allowed Gary to take his 22 rifle home still owing $2.





Gary attended local schools and graduated with the Red Bluff High Class of 1964 when he was voted best looking boy. He attended Cabrillo College, Shasta College and graduated from Chico State. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam era and later worked for the Santa Clara Water District until he retired back to Red Bluff.





Gary had many interests and traveled extensively. He had recently visited both South America and Canada. He had read literally thousands of books and was an expert of history, geography, philosophy and literature. His knowledge of minute details never failed to astonish friends and family. The first book that peaked his interest was Moby Dick given to him at a young age by local friend Larry Vlasik. Gary had been scheduled for heart surgery the day he left us. He had a favorite quote from his favorite book Les Miserables......"It is nothing to die. It is frightful not to live."





He leaves sister Kim and husband Bob, niece Jessica and son Pete and nephew Colt and partner Dusty and their kids Dane and Eve. Gary was a generous donor to many people and institutions including an adopted family in Guatemala for the past 20 years. One of his favorites was the Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, if remembrances are made. At Gary's request no services will be held.



