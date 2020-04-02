|
|
GENE EDWARD O'BRIEN
Gene Edward O'Brien passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in his Red Bluff home of 41 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years LaVerne O'Brien, his children Michael O'Brien (Kirsten), Susan Lowe (Jerry), and Darcy Hughes (Nolan), along with nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and many other family members and close friends.
Born in Powell, Wyoming the son of Thomas and Lorena Rose O'Brien he grew up in Yakima Washington. His childhood was spent delivering groceries for the family owned business, helping his dad with small building projects, and bicycling into the mountains to camp, fish, and hunt with his friends.
At seventeen Gene joined the Navy during the Korean War becoming a navigator on Navy planes in Guam, Hawaii and San Diego. After four years of service he enrolled in the University of Washington where in 1957 he was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. The lumber industry brought Gene and his young family to California, first to Dublin and later to Red Bluff. He sold build-to-order facilities and large-scale equipment for saw mills across California and the northwest.
A love of lumber and woodworking extended into his free time, as he taught himself to make increasingly lovely and sophisticated furniture. He built a family cabin in South Lake Tahoe that provided many happy times and lessons in construction for his children. Their beautiful home that he built on the Sacramento River has been loved as the center of countless family gatherings, weddings, and fishing expeditions.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Gene spent many hours in the field and on the water with family and friends. After these outings a feast would ensue where their bounty would be enjoyed accompanied by his many stories.
Gene was greatly loved by both family and friends who will gather at A Celebration of Life that will be scheduled later this year.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020