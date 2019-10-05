|
Gene Serr
May 14, 1925 - September 13, 2019
Eugene F. "Gene" Serr passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at a hospital in Redding. Gene was born May 14, 1925, in Yuba City, CA, to Eugene and Grace Serr. He grew up in Stockton and Davis, where his father was a farm advisor and later a fruit and nut specialist. Gene joined the Marine College Training Program in 1943 and was sent to UC Berkeley, where he received a degree in civil engineering and a commission in 1946. He later received a master's degree in irrigation engineering at Colorado State University.
Gene married Nancy Wilson of Davis in 1951, and they had two boys, David and Jeff. Gene and Nancy enjoyed hiking, backpacking, fishing, and skiing, and knew every trail in Lassen Park and surrounding area. Gene published the booklet Tales from Ishi Country as well as one on the history of place names in the Mineral-Mill Creek area.
The early part of Gene's career was with the Bureau of Reclamation, where he helped plan Casitas and Twitchell dams in Southern California. Most of his career was with the California Department of Water Resources in Sacramento and Red Bluff, where he was involved in investigations, project planning, and administration of special programs such as flood plain management. He came to Red Bluff in 1966 when the Northern District office of DWR was established. He retired in 1988 as a senior engineer.
After retirement, Gene's main interest became local and California history. He was active in Tehama County Genealogical and Historical Society and served as editor or co-editor of their annual yearbook, Memories, for eleven years. He wrote many articles for the Memories, starting in 1985, and was a co-author and editor of Tehama County, 1856-2006, 150 Years of Photos and History. He also served as a regional vice-president of the Conference of California Historical Societies. Gene and Nancy also enjoyed several foreign trips, including Europe, Australia, and China. Gene was a member of the Red Bluff Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis, Sons in Retirement, Nature Conservancy and several historical organizations.
He is survived by his two sons, David, in Denver, and Jeff, in Granada Hills; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and brother, John.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff. Casual attire is requested.
Memorial donations can be sent to the Presbyterian Church, 838 Jefferson Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080, or the American Red Cross, 1880 Park Marina Drive, Redding, CA 96001.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019