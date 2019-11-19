|
GEORGE ELMER McCLAIN
June 14, 1931 ~ November 2, 2019
George Elmer McClain passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 at his home in Corning surrounded by family. He had been struggling with cardiac problems for several years. George was born June 14, 1931 to Jay and Dolly McClain in Maysville, Arkansas. He recently celebrated his 88th birthday. Shortly after his birth the family migrated west and settled in California in the early 1940's. George was the youngest in the family and depended on his two older sisters to help with his education and growing up on the road to California.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and received an Honorable Discharge due to a previous back injury. After his discharge he found work as a ranch hand and then worked for Maywood Olive Company. In 1952 he married Joy Rinesmith of Tehama. They settled in Corning raising their family, and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. In the winter of 1958 George was hired by Diamond Fiber, now PACTIV in Red Bluff, working as machine operator and stock tender, manufacturing "those oh so famous paper plates". It took a while for him and the family to get used to working those rotating shifts, but he did for over 32 years. He retired in 1989 and spent the remainder of his golden years enjoying family and "puttering around the house".
George is proceeded in death by his parents Jay and Dolly McClain, Corning; sister Pearl Brown, Tecumseh, OK; son Richard McClain, Corning; and grandson Christopher "MC" McClain, Corning.
He is survived by his wife Joy, of 67 years; daughter Cheryl McClain of Chico, son Steve & Cindy McClain, granddaughter Melissa and Jim Lodin, great grandchildren Makayla Marie and Carson Christopher Lodin all of Corning. A sister Wanda Travis of Orland, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
George was known for his quick wit and one liners that brought smiles and laughter to those he would meet. He will be missed by many and is loved by all.
At his request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the
"Christopher McClain Memorial Scholarship", c/o 3288 Illinois Ave., Corning, Ca 96021.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019