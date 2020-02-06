|
GEORGIANNE "GEORGIE" RIVARD
1938 ~ 2020
Georgianne "Georgie" Rivard was born October 11, 1938 in Sacramento, CA to Charles and Betty Bennett.
The family moved to Susanville from San Leandro in 1953, where she started her sophomore year in high school. Shortly after graduating in 1956 she married Darrell Miller. They had two sons, Robert and James. She was active in all of their activities when they were growing up.
She met her knight in shining armor, Roger Rivard and they were married on her birthday in 1980.
They bought an RV and spent much of their time travelling.
Georgie and Roger moved to Red Bluff in 1994 due to his health. They were members of the Elks Wapiti RV club and enjoyed many happy years with their travel buddies until his passing in 2002
She was known as the "salad lady" when she helped the Emblem Club with their Wednesday night dinners, and she and her good pal, Pat chopped lettuce and tomatoes for the Elks' Taco Tuesday.
Georgie met a wonderful gentleman, Ray Hammerstedt and they were together until his passing in 2015.
Georgie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, Brother Bill, and companion Ray.
She is survived by sons Robert (Ladelle), Jim (Shelley), stepson, Jeff Rivard, sister Sunny, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Georgie was a sweet, gentle lady, best mom ever, loyal friend and adored big sister. We will miss her so very much, but know that she is finally free and happy.
I love you sis.
A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 8th at Cone Community Methodist Church, Dairyville, CA at 11:00am. A reception will follow.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020