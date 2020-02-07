|
|
GERALDINE (JERI) COFER
January 5, 1924 - February 1, 2020
Geraldine (Jeri) Cofer, a long time resident of Red Bluff, CA, died February 1, 2020 at the age of 96 at Brookdale. Jeri was born January 5, 1924 in Gerber, CA to George and Helen Smith. She graduated from Red Bluff High in 1941. She married her high school sweetheart, Dan Cofer on August 26, 1942. Dan joined the US Navy that same month.
Jeri lived in Chico with her sister, Rayma, while their husbands were in the service. After the war Jeri and Dan continued to live in Chico with their two young daughters, Dana and Sherri. In 1951, Dan and Jeri moved to the Red Bluff area where they bought a walnut orchard. Besides working the orchard, Jeri was employed as a bookkeeper for Montgomery Wards for 22 years while Dan worked for the Pacific Telephone Company.
Jeri and Dan enjoyed traveling in their RV with their small dog, Chi-Chi, throughout the western states. Their favorite place was the Oregon coast where they enjoyed crabbing and agate hunting.
Jeri's greatest love and concern was for her family.
Jeri was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dan. He died July 7, 2003 just one and a half months before their 61st wedding anniversary. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Ken Hinkle, grandson-in-law, Dave Serna, and sister, Rayma Smither.
Survivors include her two daughters Dana Hinkle of Red Bluff and Sherri (Stan) Solomon of Eureka; grandson Kevin Hinkle of Red Bluff; granddaughters Kristi Serna McDaniel and husband Randy McDaniel of Cottonwood; Diane (Nick) Martin of the Capay District; Lori Lalaguna and husband Alex Lindstrom of Kelseyville; and Shawna Lalaguna and husband Adam Laird of Arcata. Survivors also include seven great grandchildren: Destry Serna, Kelsey (Jesse) Robbins, Bryson Serna, Casey Martin, Duke Hinkle, Fiona and Reece Laird; and great-great grandson Leo Robbins.
Jeri's ashes will be buried on her husband's grave at Oak Hill Cemetery. It was her request that there be no service.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020