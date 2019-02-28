|
GINGER LAQUETA MOULTON
March 21, 1935 ~ February 16, 2019
Ginger Laqueta Moulton, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Birmingham, Alabama March 21, 1935 to William F. and Dollie L. Graham. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother Roy General Lee.
She leaves behind her loving husband and friend of almost 63 years, Thomas (Tom) K. Moulton.
Children: Robin, spouse Mark Betancourt, Kimberly, spouse Edward Fogde, Thomas L. Moulton, Michael and spouse Donna Moulton, 15 Grandchildren and their spouses, and 24 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Bridgeway Community Church, 345 David Ave in Red Bluff at 10:30 am. In Leu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019