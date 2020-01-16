|
GLYNN G. PHELPS
January 2, 1941 ~ December 17, 2019
Glynn G. Phelps 78, of Red Bluff California, passed away peacefully at home on 12/17/2019 in Red Bluff, Ca.
Glynn was born in Horatio, Arkansas to Clayton E. Phelps Sr. and Virginia Pittman Phelps on January 2nd, 1941. He went to school at Anderson Elementary School in Anderson, Ca. and attended Anderson Union High School in Anderson, Ca. He graduated in 1959.
He married Leola Rutherford on December 24th, 1960 at The Methodist Church in Anderson, Ca. Upon graduation from Anderson High school, Glynn enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a Specialist 4th Class in the operating engineers from 1960-1963. He was honorably discharged. He started working in the Lumber industry at Canby Lumber Mill, in Canby, Ca, then went on to work at Collins Pine Sawmills in Chester Ca. Followed by Diamond Lands Lumber Mill in Red Bluff, Ca, Diamond International in Red Bluff, Ca, and finally, Roseburg Forest Products in Anderson, Ca. He worked in the Lumber industry for over 35 years.
Glynn Phelps is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton E. Phelps Sr. and Virginia Phelps. His brothers Milton Phelps and Clayton E. Phelps Jr. His Sister Anita Phelps Martin. His daughter Elayne Phelps Reveles.
Glynn is survived by his wife Leola Phelps, Son Glynn A. Phelps, daughter in law Coco Phelps, Son in law Ramone Reveles, Grand daughter Cassie Phelps Pope, and Grandson Grey Phelps. Their spouses Bubba Pope, and Brianna Phelps. Great-grand Children: Mallie Pope, Greyson Phelps, Miller Pope, Jada Phelps, Garren Phelps. Sister and Brother in law Louise and David Wilson. And also, Robert Phelps.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30AM January 24th, 2020 at The First Church of God in Red Bluff, with Pastor Sean Story of The First Church of God and Pastor Greg Phelps of Calvary Chapel Red Bluff. Burial will follow at the Igo Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lawncrest Funeral Home and Chapel of the Flowers.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020