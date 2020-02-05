Home

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Red Bluff Moose Lodge
1955 - 2020
Beloved son, father and good friend to many. He was a carpenter a mechanic and master of many trades. He loved his Harley hog with side car that big dog tuffy rode in with him all over town and his speed boat that saw a lot of miles on the river with friends. He was born in Redding and expired in Red Bluff. He also had a home in Westwood area and many friends there.


He is bereaved by his mother Shirley, father Floyd, step mom Kay, sons Chaz (Jenny) and Cody (Sonja), grandchildren and one great grandchild. A celebration of his life will be held February 15th noon at the Red Bluff Moose Lodge on 99W.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
