GRACE EVELYN HAGAN
1942 ~ 2020
Grace Evelyn Hagan went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 20, 2020.
She was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on February 19,1942 She was married to Leland Wilson and they had one son, Glenn Wilson. Glenn lives in Roseville, CA with his three daughters: Mikalea Little (Austin), Terra and Trinity Wilson, and his two grandkids: Alice and Archer Little.
Grace loved her granddaughters and great grandchildren so much, they were the light of her life. Grace has one sister Joanne Ehorn (Ralph) of Red Bluff. Her other siblings: Robert Hagan, Ronald Hagan, Patricia Benfield and her parents are all deceased.
Grace graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1960. She worked for Dolling Insurance for several years and Ticer Title Company, and retired from the State National Guard in Sacramento.
Grace was a big Elvis Presley fan, having attended a couple of his live shows in Las Vegas. She was also a big collector of Elvis memorbila.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Roseville around her birthday at Glenn Wilson's home.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020