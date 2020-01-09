Daily News Obituaries
|
Services
Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
816 Walnut St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-1174
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
816 Walnut St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
816 Walnut St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
First Church of God
1005 S Jackson St.
Red Bluff, CA
View Map
HARLAN DEAN HART

HARLAN DEAN HART Obituary



HARLAN DEAN HART




Harlan Dean Hart, 71, passed away on January 2, 2020 in Red Bluff, California.


Harlan is survived by his wife Beverley, daughter Nora Arrellano, son Chris Hart, brothers Barry and Robert and numerous neices, nephews and grandchildren.


He was preceeded in death by his parents Jay and Leanore Hart, brother Jay, sister Jayne Morando and son Matthew.


Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Flowers on Monday, January 13th between 6:00 and 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14th at Chapel of the Flowers at 2:00 pm. A gathering will be held afterwards at the First Church of God, 1005 S Jackson St. Red Bluff.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
