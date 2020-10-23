



Harold Bline















May 20, 1934- October 7, 2020







Harold Bline was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He was born May 20, 1934 and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 7, 2020.Harold is survived by his wife, Denise Bline; son, Jeff and Yvette Bline; Daughter-in-Law, Robin Bline; Step Daughter, Billie-Joe Owens and multiple wonderful nieces and grandchildren.Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy and his firstborn son, Rod Bline.Harold was born in Red Bluff, California to parents Lester and Jessie Bline and lived his entire life of 86 years here in his home town, except for a short couple of years in his adopted home town of Chester.Harold spent his career working at various lumber mills in the area with the last couple of decades as a saw filer, obviously a critical component to any lumber operation. This work satiated his love of working with his hands along with correcting and solving problems. After retiring in 1995, Harold spent his time working on projects, hunting and camping along with tinkering with anything he could get his hands on whether it needed it or not. When all else failed, he could always be found sitting around his favorite wood stove, visiting with friends.The family will be holding a small celebration of life at 2 pm November 6th, located at 20 Quail Hollow Way, Red Bluff CA.