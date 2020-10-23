1/1
Harold Bline
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share



Harold Bline







May 20, 1934- October 7, 2020




Harold Bline was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He was born May 20, 1934 and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 7, 2020.


Harold is survived by his wife, Denise Bline; son, Jeff and Yvette Bline; Daughter-in-Law, Robin Bline; Step Daughter, Billie-Joe Owens and multiple wonderful nieces and grandchildren.


Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy and his firstborn son, Rod Bline.


Harold was born in Red Bluff, California to parents Lester and Jessie Bline and lived his entire life of 86 years here in his home town, except for a short couple of years in his adopted home town of Chester.


Harold spent his career working at various lumber mills in the area with the last couple of decades as a saw filer, obviously a critical component to any lumber operation. This work satiated his love of working with his hands along with correcting and solving problems. After retiring in 1995, Harold spent his time working on projects, hunting and camping along with tinkering with anything he could get his hands on whether it needed it or not. When all else failed, he could always be found sitting around his favorite wood stove, visiting with friends.


The family will be holding a small celebration of life at 2 pm November 6th, located at 20 Quail Hollow Way, Red Bluff CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RedBluffDailyNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved