HARRIET ELIZABETH RICKERT
March 14, 1921 ~ February 22, 2020
Harriet "Elizabeth" Rickert passed away peacefully on the evening of February 22. Elizabeth was born at home in Flournoy, Ca on March 14, 1921 to parents Stephen and Kate Schuchart. She spent the first 13 years of her life living in Flournoy, CA going to school and helping her parents operate the general store where her mother was the postmistress. In 1924 her parents purchased the historic Wilcox ranch located on Lowery Road North of Paskenta, the Wilcox Ranch was homesteaded by her grandfather Martin Wilcox in 1856. She graduated from high school in Red Bluff, and college at Chico.
In 1939 she was accepted to St Luke's in San Francisco, CA to become a Registered Nurse. Upon completion of nursing school she worked as a surgical nurse at St Luke's as well as hospitals in Marysville and Willows, CA. She had a true passion for nursing and was always helping the family with the use of her nursing expertise and with her servant's heart. Elizabeth loved to love on others. She had a great talent for sewing, knitting, and was a master cook with her baking and preparing of extravagant meals for large family gatherings. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion.
In 1951 she met Warren "Duke" Rickert in Colusa, CA and after a short romance the two were married. Shortly thereafter she began to work for the Rickert family business in Meridian, CA. The Rickert's owned and operated the Meridian Meat Co. and the George Rickert and Sons Feed Mill. In 1962 they moved to Cottonwood, CA to work in the newly acquired Rickert Meat Co. George Rickert and his three sons and their families operated the business with their Bella Vista Ranch for 27 years. Elizabeth operated the family ranch in Paskenta for over 40 years with the help of her nephew Jim and her son Stephen.
Elizabeth served on the local Cottonwood election board as a member and chief for many local and national elections for over 20 years.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by husband Duke and daughter Kay. She leaves behind son, Stephen, granddaughters Megan (Will), Lauren, Aletha (Dan), grandson Ryan (Amanda) and six great grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Graveside services will be held at the Cottonwood cemetery on Saturday, February 29th at 11am. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Cottonwood Community Center following the service. The celebration of her life is open to any and all who loved her. The setting is casual and there will not be a program, so feel free to stop by anytime between 12-3pm. There will be a book available for those who would like to share a special note or memory.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 151200, San Rafael, California 94915-1200, (415) 499-4000
Published in Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020