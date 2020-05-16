













Harry Stinson





January 6, 1949 - May 7, 2020









Harry Stinson passed away on May 7, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 6, 1949 in Lebanon Virginia to John and Mabel Stinson. The family later relocated to California. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and his four children: Wendy (Ryan Cumpton); Chris (Terri Stinson); Kelly (Moises Lozano); and Molly (Grant Parks). He was a grandfather of seven and a great grandfather of four. He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon Savage and Lisa Brown. Harry graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in Concord in 1967 and was drafted in the army and served as a tanker in the Vietnam War. He was a proud veteran and patriot. He was an electrician for 40 years and a member of the IBEW, Local 6 in San Francisco. After moving to Red Bluff in 1986, he commuted each week to the bay area in order to provide his family with a good life. Harry loved the outdoors and if there was water, he was fishing. He had a passion for classic cars and built several. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.





No services are planned at this time but will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to any veteran program.



