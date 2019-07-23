



Hazel Isabella Wobbe





July 20, 1934 - July 18, 2019









Hazel Isabella Wobbe went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019 at University California San Francisco Hospital, she was 84. Heaven gained another Angel.





Hazel was born on July 20, 1934 to Sadie and Jess Addington in Alturas, California. She was one of eight children. She lived her life for Jesus Christ and her family.





Hazel was married at the young age of 15 to Earvin Brown. She and Earvin had six beautiful children. After many years of hard work side by side with her husband on multiple ranches in the western United States, they made their way to Red Bluff, California. Hazel was a proud and dedicated rodeo mom. Always making sure her children had handmade western shirts that were perfectly pressed.





Hazel went back to school and received her GED, then went on to get an LVN degree in nursing all while working and raising her six children. Hazel was passionate about her nursing career. During her time as an LVN she worked at two of the Redding hospitals then found her way to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff, working in the ICU. Later she went to work for Lassen Medical group as a nurse for Dr. Plett, whom she adored. Earvin passed after 32 years of marriage





In 1986, Hazel married Lyle Wobbe, whom she loved with all her heart. Hazel and Lyle created a home together in Susanville, California. After a few years of marriage and some convincing of Lyle, they opened a care facility for the elderly in their home - Hazel's Country Cottage. Hazel was very proud of the care she gave, as she should have been. Hazel's clients were part of her family, dining every meal with them at the family table. After retirement Hazel and Lyle moved to Brookings, Oregon for a few years, then wanting to be closer to family, moved back to Red Bluff





Hazel loved and lived for her family; always sharing how very proud she was of her large family. Hazel loved being a grandma, bragging about her grandchildren every chance she got. She loved to crochet and knit, making blankets for all the new babies in the family. Hazel started many family traditions that will be carried on for many years to come.





Hazel was preceded in death by her late husband Earvin Brown, parents Sadie and Jess Addington, sisters Edith Root and Mable Miller, brothers Harold and Ernest Addington, son Dan Brown, great­ grandson Kyle Brown, step grandson Jason Anderson.





Hazel is survived by her devoted husband Lyle Wobbe, sister Alfreda Clark, brothers Raymond Addington, Norman Addington (Alice), daughter Lois Newton (Larry), sons Don Brown, Dale Brown (Chris), Dean Brown, Doug Brown (Jennifer), stepson Jeff Wobbe, stepdaughters Kimberley Anderson and Jill Prince (Wayne), 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.





A visitation will be held on July 24th at the Hall Brothers Mortuary in Corning from 4 to 7 pm. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 506 Colusa Street in Corning, July 25th at 11am. Burial services will be at Tehama cemetery. Published in Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019