HENRY WILLIAM LANE
May 27, 1976 ~ April 14, 2019
In Loving Memory
Henry Lane was killed in Red Bluff on April 14, 2019. From an early age Henry was a very free-spirited, walked his own path, artistic, Mr. Fix it, funny and loving person. He was a comedian's comedian. All he ever wanted was to make people laugh even if he wasn't happy on the inside. He is survived by Dennis Lane, Lois Howard, Sherry Lane, Katherine Meraz, Myra Clark Taylor, Sydney Taylor Lane, Cierra Lane, Brielle Lidie, Makaela Stasko, Leah Stasko, Aubrey Decker, Vicki Howard, William Howard. Celebration of life will be held at Cone Grove Park May 26th from 12 to 4.
Published in Daily News on May 18, 2019