Howard Clifford Lindauer
February 5, 1933 - August 25, 2019
Howard Clifford Lindauer, passed away at home August 25, 2019. He was 86.
Howard was born February 5, 1933 to Clifford and Ethel Lindauer in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated in 1952 from Red Bluff High School where he played football. He was raised at the Lindauer home on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff.
Howard is survived by sons Howie Lindauer, Mike Lindauer, Cliff Lindauer and daughter Shelley Ward all of Red Bluff, CA; 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
He worked as a carpenter, contactor and draftsman. He served in the National Guard and was on active duty in the Army for 2 years, during which time he was stationed in Germany. Howard loved going on long drives and seeing the country. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved making people laugh with his quick wit. He was a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday September 14th at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Red Bluff and internment will be at Igo Veteran Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019