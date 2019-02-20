













Hubbard (Hub) Johnson





June 2, 1930 - February 15, 2019









Red Bluff native and member of the pioneer Tehama County Johnson family, Hubbard Johnson, passed away peacefully at Copper Ridge Care Center, Redding. Hub's grandfather Andrew Johnson settled in the Reeds Creek area in 1862. Hub lived most of his life near Reeds Creek. He attended Red Bluff High School.





Hub served on the U.S.S. Bairoko during the Korean War. A family story recalls that Hub got permission to take his Harley Davidson aboard the aircraft carrier to Japan where he toured the country. Unloading the Harley when he returned stateside, Hub was amidst a crew filming the movie "Big Jim McClean." It starred John Wayne who looked at the cycle and said, "That's a nice bike, son."





Hub had a knack for repairing watches, was a skilled craftsman, marksman, and bowler. He was known for his mechanical ability, especially repairing Cadillacs and Peugeots. He proudly drove his 1941 Cadillac convertible in local parades and exhibited it at car shows, winning many trophies.





Hub was an avid collector of historic Staggerwing airplanes. He located the #3, the oldest remaining Staggerwing, and donated it to the Beachcraft Museum in Wichita, Kansas He enjoyed hanging out at the Red Bluff Airport and frequently joined friends at Burger King for coffee.





Hub is survived by his sons Jeffery Johnson of Wallowa, Oregon; Lane Johnson, Red Bluff, daughter Lana Johnson, Menorca Spain and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Laura Johnson, his mother Clara Hubbard Staheli, father Arthur Edmond Johnson; siblings Eddie Johnson, Sally Hickman and Margaret Sampson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.