Jack Edward Anderson
November 4, 1928 - July 30, 2019
Jack Edward Anderson Born November 4, 1928 in Red Bluff, CA. Passed away July 30, 2019. He will have military burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA on August 27 at 10:30 am. There will be a Celebration of Life at Rudy's Hideaway, 12303 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, (Hwy50 and Hazel) 2:30 - 4:30 pm on August 27. Jack is survived by his daughters, who love him so much, Stephanie Romano (Tom) and Janelle Wedge (Jeffrey), stepchildren JR Rosenau (Cindy) and Kim Rosenau, grandchildren Sara, Amanda, Jake and Jess, great grandson Johnny, and mother of his kids Donna Wentzel (John). He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Anderson, whom he loved so much. Jack loved his family and friends with all his heart. He wanted to make sure we all stay close forever. He will be remembered by everyone for his wonderful poems and his "Damn I'm good!" He is in our hearts forever.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019