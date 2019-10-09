|
|
Jackie Dean Alexander
October 1947 - August 22, 2019
Jackie Dean Alexander was born in October 1947 in Corning, Ca and said farewell on August 22, 2019. He was 71.
Jack is survived by his wife Imogean, son and daughter-in-law Luke and Nikki Alexander, grandsons Jake, Reed and Roy Alexander, his brother David Alexander, sisters Brenda Wyatt, Bonnie (Ken) Grippin and numerous relatives. Jack was preceded in death by his father Vernon and mother Doris.
Jack was raised in a small house east of Woodson Bridge. As a young boy growing up he spent many days along the river and in the Vina/Los Molinos area with his grandparents. He attended grammar school in Corning and graduated Corning High in 1965. Jack played Little League, often times catching rides to practice from anyone headed to town. He played Babe Ruth as a teen and was a stand out pitcher for the Cardinals, winning the WSL League MVP award in 1965. Jack passed down the baseball genetics. His son lucas and Grandson Jake were awarded WSL MVP's in 1994 and in 2019! He was proud of the success they had achieved and loved watching "the boys play ball". Jack continued to play fast pitch and slow pitch in the area for teams like J&W, Burns Bros and Price's for many years. He was fantastic at 3rd base and loved the comradery and friendship of his teammates! Jack coached Little league Baseball for several years and was "The Best Coach" many boys had. When not on the field you could find Jack with his good friend Tom Russ fishing, hunting or umpiring local baseball and softball games.
In 1967, Jack was drafted into the Army and served two years in Germany as a Radio Operator. When his tour was complete he returned home, attending Shasta College and Butte College. Jack worked on the Williams Ranch for Leon Williams and ran heavy equipment leveling land for Bill Henning in Ord Bend.
Jack and lmogean met in 1970 and their 49 year relationship began. They were married on May 1, 1976. Together they spent much of their time camping, hunting, fishing or taking trips to Reno. They enjoyed Eagle Lake each summer and spent countless summer days on the river chasing salmon, stripers, and trout.
Jack and lmo could always count on a Reno getaway a few times a year. In 1994 they visited Las Vegas. Jack loved to play cards, especially poker. Jack sat down at the table and after several hours hit a Royal Flush in Hearts! He didn't really know what the bonus jackpot was at first, but he had won enough for his dream boat. Jack came home from Vegas and bought a custom made Design Concepts jet boat that lmo affectionately named "Jacks last Toy".
Jack loved the outdoors! He loved fishing and hunting just about anywhere. He loved his annual out of state deer hunting trips to Tendoy, ID where many great friendships were made and fun times had. His true passion was the Sacramento River! He spent countless hours in his beloved boat, on the river fishing for salmon and stripers. He loved pulling flat fish, bouncing roe, sitting in the shade or shooting the breeze with the locals (you know who you are). If you were a friend and wanted to go fishing, he'd take you. If you wanted to learn the tricks he'd teach you! I wish I knew how many people caught their first salmon with Jack! He was happiest on the river and it didn't matter if he caught anything or not.
Many of you know Jack from his work at the City of Corning. He began working in the Public Works Dept in 1977 and eventually became the Building Official in 1987. Jack retired from the City in 2006. Jack liked working along side many of his friends in the building trade. He enjoyed the inspections and visiting with the builders or anyone walking into City Hall. Most days you could find Jack and Tom on the front bench at City Hall taking in the sunrise and enjoying each other's company. If you happened to be walking by, coming to work or driving down the street there was a good chance that you were going to get harassed. Jack loved to joke, poke and tease almost everyone! If you were in his presence you were a target of his humor, jokes and wit. You had better be on your toes if he was around! You could always count on something funny or smart coming out of his mouth. The more he teased or harassed you the more he liked you.
Jack joined the Corning Volunteer Fire Department in 1976 and was an active member until 1997. He always enjoyed the Fireman's Ball and the annual family summer picnic at the park. Jack enjoyed spending time in his garden growing tomatoes, vegetables, cantaloupe and watermelons. Many times his garden looked like a forest of tomatoes! During the winter months you could find him in his shop tinkering around. He love woodworking especially! Jack built many unique bird houses, tables, furniture, boxes and he even built a model airplane one winter. Many of the little projects he gave as gifts or donated to school fundraisers. If Jack wasn't in the garden, shop, at work, fishing or hunting you could find him helping Luke on a construction project or running a tractor at the farm.
Jack was most proud of his three grandsons! Jake, Reed and Roy could always brighten his day with their presence. "Hey Pappy what's up!" was how he was greeted every time the Boys came to visit. That made his day. They would trade barbs as they watched Gunsmoke or a Giants Game. They would chat about all kinds of things and in these chats he was laying out life lessons without them knowing. He was giving the advice that he knew they needed and subtly laying important ground work for life. He was proud of all their success on and off the field. He loved seeing them play ball and hearing the play by play reports of the games he missed. He loved them being around.
Jack is well loved by so many and will be missed beyond words. His humor, wit and sarcasm always kept us on our toes. He appreciated and loved his family, friends and the spot they held in his heart. Keep on fishin' my friend!
Jack wouldn't want anything other than a room full of friends laughing, joking and telling stories about the good ole days. We invite all of you to join us as we celebrate Jack's life at the Corning Volunteer Fire Department, 814 5th. St, on October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Please join us afterwards for a wonderful lunch put on by the Corning City Volunteer Fire Department. Bring your favorite memories and share! We'd love to hear it!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019